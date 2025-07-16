Former theatre actor spied on Defence Forces in Kharkiv and prepared attacks by ruscists. He was detained, - SSU. PHOTO

SSU cyber specialists detained another Russian informant in Kharkiv. He was a former actor of the local theatre for children and youth, who, on the order of the Russian Federation, corrected the air attacks of the ruscists on the regional centre.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, among the priority targets of the enemy were the reserve deployment points of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

What is known about the traitor?

To collect the coordinates for fire, the 61-year-old defendant recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders on his smartphone under the guise of walking around the city and its surroundings.

"During his reconnaissance missions, he took photos and marked buildings on Google maps where he believed the Defence Forces personnel could be located.

He sent the collected information to the Russian special services through a "liason" - his acquaintance from Russia, with whom he had previously studied at the acting faculty," the statement said.

They set up an anonymous chat room in a popular messenger to communicate in secret.

SSU officers documented the informant's crimes and detained him at the initial stage of his intelligence activity. At the same time, the SSU secured the locations of the Defence Forces.

During the searches of the suspect's apartment, the SSU seized a phone that he used to covertly record potential "targets" and coordinate his actions with the occupiers.

The SSU investigators have served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the location of the Armed Forces and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine under martial law).

The offender is in custody and faces up to 8 years in prison.