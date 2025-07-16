ENG
News Photo Ukrainian weapons production
Zelenskyy held meeting on situation in defence sector: there must be more Ukrainian weapons. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the situation in the defence sector.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the meeting was about our own weapons production, as well as agreements with partners and supplies for the Ukrainian army.

"We analyse in detail the implementation of all contracts, agreements, and investment projects. We have identified the steps to be taken in the near future and the key indicators by which the effectiveness of defence management will be assessed at the end of this year. There should be more Ukrainian weapons," the Head of State stressed.

Meeting at Zelensky's office
