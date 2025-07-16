Production and sale of Ukrainian medicines in Russia: large-scale scheme organised by sanctioned oligarch Zhevaho exposed, - National Police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A sanctioned Ukrainian oligarch, former MP of six convocations and owner of one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Ukraine, organised an illegal scheme to transfer technology and documentation for the production of Ukrainian medicines in Russia.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that this allowed the supply of drugs to Russian hospitals and law enforcement agencies, including the occupied territories.

Law enforcement officials did not name the businessman, only said that he was 51 years old. According to Interfax-Ukraine, it is Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

According to the investigation, the organiser, a native of the Russian Federation, had transferred reference samples, technologies and documentation to Russian enterprises before the full-scale war, which allowed them to manufacture Ukrainian drugs in Russia without involving Ukraine. After 2022, despite the export ban, the samples were transferred through a foreign-controlled intermediary company.









Drugs labelled by the Ukrainian pharmaceutical corporation were supplied to medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the penitentiary service and units of the occupation administrations. The production generated at least RUB 892 million in profit, of which more than RUB 100 million went to the Russian budget.

It is reported that on 16 July, law enforcement officers conducted more than 40 searches in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv and the region. Equipment, documents and seals were seized. Nine defendants have been notified of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code, including aiding the aggressor state (Article 111-2) and participation in a criminal organisation (Article 255). The maximum sentence is up to 12 years in prison.






















