Russians attacked civilian car with FPV drones in Stepnohirsk - driver managed to jump out. PHOTO

The enemy continues to terrorize residents of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In Stepnohirsk, Russians attacked a civilian car with several FPV drones. The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire," the message reads.

It is noted that the driver managed to jump out of the vehicle.