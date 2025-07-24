300 graves damaged in Cherkasy as result of missile attack: enemy was probably targeting Alley of Heroes. PHOTOS

In Cherkasy, the city cemetery was damaged as a result of a morning attack - about 300 graves were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Anatolii Bondarenko in a commentary to Suspilne.

According to Bondarenko, one of the possible targets of the attackers could have been the Heroes' Alley, which is located just 50 metres from the site of the attack.

"Today, what happened is a real mockery of the memory of our fathers, our grandfathers and those who are buried here. Perhaps the enemy was deliberately trying to hit the Alley of Heroes," he said in a comment to the city's media.

