Rocket attack on Cherkasy: fires in several city locations, 7 injured, including child. PHOTOS

On the night of July 24, Russian occupiers attacked Cherkasy with rockets, explosions were heard.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.

"A missile attack on the regional center. There are several fires in the city. According to preliminary data, six people were injured," the publication says.

All services are working, Taburets noted.

Later he said that all the fires have been extinguished. There are no threats to the population.

The mayor of Cherkasy, Anatolii Bondarenko, said that as a result of the Russian attack, seven people were injured and sought medical care, including one child.

"As of now, rescuers have already eliminated the fires," the mayor added.

