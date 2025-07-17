Enemy attacks infrastructure facility with UAV in Cherkasy region
On the morning of 17 July, Russian invaders attacked the Kaniv community of Cherkasy region with strike drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ihor Taburets.
"There was a hit to an infrastructure facility. All necessary services are working.
We are clarifying the information about the victims," he said in a statement.
