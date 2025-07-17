Day in Kharkiv region: enemy targeted an ambulance, five people were injured. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russia shelled Kharkiv and Kupiansk districts. Guided aerial bombs, artillery and UAVs were used against civilians. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional police.

In the Kupiansk district, the enemy hit an ambulance with an FPV drone. Two medical workers were injured in the attack. They refused to be hospitalised.

In the morning, a medical vehicle was hit again in Kupiansk. The ambulance driver drove the car out of the garage and an FPV drone dropped a munition on it. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Private houses, outbuildings and civilian vehicles were also damaged as a result of hostile shelling. Five local residents were injured - three men and two women.

In the village of Prykolotne, a "Molniya" UAV hit an idle fire station building. There were no casualties.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons on the Kharkiv region:

24 unguided aerial missiles;

2 KAB;

2 Shahed-type UAVs;

7 fpv drones.

Read more: Explosion occurs in Kryvyi Rih: "Shahed" attack









