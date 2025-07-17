Explosion occurs in Kryvyi Rih: "Shahed" attack
Russian occupiers are attacking Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was announced by the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET reports.
"Explosion from a shahed attack Do not film or post anything on the Internet. Be careful - two more are on the way," he said.
The Air Force had earlier warned about the movement of UAVs towards Kryvyi Rih.
The head of the RMA said that the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with a UAV. All details of the consequences are being clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password