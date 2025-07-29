Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: agricultural enterprise was on fire. PHOTOS
On the night of 29 July, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region using attack UAVs. The enemy attack set fire to warehouses and grass on the territory of an agricultural enterprise with an area of 4000 square metres.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, the fire destroyed 3 cars on the territory of the enterprise.
There was no information about the victims.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password