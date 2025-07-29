ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11750 visitors online
News Photo Shellings of Mykolaiv region
406 0

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: agricultural enterprise was on fire. PHOTOS

fire in the Mykolaiv region

On the night of 29 July, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region using attack UAVs. The enemy attack set fire to warehouses and grass on the territory of an agricultural enterprise with an area of 4000 square metres.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the fire destroyed 3 cars on the territory of the enterprise.

пожежа на Миколаївщині
пожежа на Миколаївщині
пожежа на Миколаївщині
пожежа на Миколаївщині

See more: Enemy drones attacked Mykolaiv: fires broke out (updated). PHOTOS

There was no information about the victims.

Author: 

drone (1887) Mykolayivska region (516) shoot out (14253) fire (713) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (852)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 