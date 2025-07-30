"ES" leader and the fifth president Petro Poroshenko has handed over 7 more Ai-Petri SV technical intelligence countermeasures systems to the Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the political party.

The kit includes a pickup truck, a powerful EcoFlow station, electronics and the "Ai-Petri" complex itself.

According to Poroshenko, the soldiers received improved systems.

"We are constantly adapting the systems. Today we are handing over new, improved ones, but we are not saying what exactly we have added to them yet. Let it remain a surprise for the enemy," he said.

