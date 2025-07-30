ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10244 visitors online
News Photo Aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Poroshenko
1 942 33

Seven "Ai-Petri SV" systems were handed over to Defence Forces. PHOTOS

"ES" leader and the fifth president Petro Poroshenko has handed over 7 more Ai-Petri SV technical intelligence countermeasures systems to the Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the political party.

The kit includes a pickup truck, a powerful EcoFlow station, electronics and the "Ai-Petri" complex itself.

According to Poroshenko, the soldiers received improved systems.

"We are constantly adapting the systems. Today we are handing over new, improved ones, but we are not saying what exactly we have added to them yet. Let it remain a surprise for the enemy," he said.

Read more: Brigades "Liut" and "Rubizh" received electronic warfare systems "Ai-Petri SV"

Poroshenko handed over the systems to the Defence Forces at Ai Petri
Poroshenko handed over the systems to the Defence Forces at Ai Petri
Poroshenko handed over the systems to the Defence Forces at Ai Petri

Author: 

aid (2495) Poroshenko Petro (2656)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 