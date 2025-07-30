Criminal, wanted for double murder of pensioners, shot himself during negotiations with law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia region, - National Police. PHOTOS

One of the defendants, who was wanted by the police for the double murder of pensioners in Cherkasy region, was hiding in Vinnytsia region and shot himself during negotiations with law enforcement officers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, on 30 July in the morning, the attacker called 102 himself and said that he was near a store in one of the settlements of the Khmilnyk district of Vinnytsia region and was waiting for a police crew, noting that he was carrying grenades and automatic weapons. During a complex police operation involving the KORD special forces and negotiations, the 63-year-old man refused to lay down his arms and committed suicide.















The Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police provided details of the crime.

"Two accomplices - a 60-year-old resident of Vinnytsia and a 63-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region, previously convicted of serious crimes - decided to commit a robbery. They chose a couple from Cherkasy region as their target, where they arrived by car.

The masked attackers broke into the house of the pensioners - a 65-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife - residents of a village in the Smila district. First, they beat the owner of the house, then started on the woman. They beat her to confess where the money and gold items were. At one point, one of the attackers' mask fell off his face. To prevent the owner from reporting the crime to the police, the accomplices pushed her into a bus and drove off towards Kirovohrad region. On the way, the woman was beaten and then strangled. The body was dumped in the middle of a field," they said.

One of the suspects, who was driving the bus, was soon detained by police officers and the National Guard. The 60-year-old Vinnytsia resident had previously served a sentence for a similar crime. He confessed to the crime this time, but claimed that his accomplice had encouraged him to commit it and that the deaths of the pensioners were not his fault. He is currently in pre-trial detention centre.

A description of the second suspect was sent to all parts of the country. Realising that he would not be able to hide from justice, the 63-year-old wanted man contacted the police, warning that he was armed with grenades and a machine gun.

"The man was in one of the settlements of Khmilnyk district, Vinnytsia region. Police operatives and KORD special forces officers immediately arrived at the mentioned address. During negotiations with police officers, the attacker shot himself," law enforcement officers said.

Investigative actions are currently underway as part of the pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings under Part 1 Article 115, Part 3 Article 15, Part 2 Article 115 (Premeditated murder) and Part 4 Article 187 (Robbery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.