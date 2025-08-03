Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv: there are casualties and houses destroyed(updated). PHOTOS

On the evening of Saturday, 2 August, the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv. An explosion was heard in the city.

This was reported by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET reports .

"Russian terrorists attacked Mykolaiv. All relevant services are already working," Senkevych said at 10:31 p.m..

In addition, a power outage was reported in the Mykolaiv region.

"There are power cuts in the region. We are investigating," Kim said at 10:26 p.m..

"A fire broke out in Mykolaiv after the Russian attack. All services are working," Kim said at 10:34 p.m..

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the enemy had launched an Kh-22 missile from the Black Sea towards Mykolaiv.

Update.

At 11:15 p.m., Senkevych said that as a result of Russian shelling, private houses were destroyed and a number of other buildings, including high-rise buildings, were damaged. Firefighting is underway.

Update.

At 12:18 p.m., Kim reported that there were casualties as a result of the enemy attack.

"As of now. Three people have been hospitalised. Several victims were treated on the spot by medics," the official wrote.

In turn, the State Emergency Service showed photos of the consequences of the Russian shelling.

"The Russian army continues to fight against civilians. As a result of a missile strike on a residential neighbourhood of Mykolaiv, private houses were destroyed and civilian homes were damaged," the statement said.

Emergency services are conducting rescue operations and extinguishing the fire at the site of the attack.

According to them, there are victims.

Read more: Enemy drones attacked Mykolaiv: fires broke out (updated). PHOTOS