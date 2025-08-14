ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,067,100 personnel (+990 per day), 11,104 tanks, 31,458 artillery systems, and 23,130 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,067,100 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.08.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1067100 (+990) people

tanks - 11104 (+5) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23130 (+3) units

artillery systems - 31458 (+29) units

MLRS - 1466 (+1) units

air defence systems - 1207 (+0) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 51043 (+191)

cruise missiles - 3558 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 58456 (+191)

special equipment - 3937 (+0)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff adds.

