Ruscists shelled Bokove in Donetsk region: one person killed, three wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the village of Bokove in Donetsk region, killing 1 person and injuring 3 others.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

A truck caught fire on the territory of the enterprise as a result of Russian shelling, 3 administrative buildings and 11 vehicles were damaged.

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 27 shellings. The occupiers fired at Dobropillia, Lyman and Novodonetsk community. Residential buildings, outbuildings and enterprises were damaged. Numerous fires broke out.

