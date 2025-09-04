Von der Leyen, Costa and Modi discuss support for Ukraine and peace. PHOTO

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris.

This is said in a statement, Censor.NET reports.

The EU leaders highlighted India’s continued cooperation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to them, India plays an important role in ending the war with Russia and paving the way to peace.

"This war has consequences for global security and undermines economic stability. It poses a risk to the entire world," Costa and von der Leyen stressed.

The EU plans to agree on a joint strategic agenda for the next EU–India summit in 2026 and finalize negotiations on a free trade agreement by the end of this year.

