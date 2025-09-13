Unknown persons cut down cross from Ukrainian church in Poland: embassy demands investigation. PHOTO

In the Polish city of Legnica, unknown persons damaged the roof and cut off the cross from the main dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Andrii Bodnar on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today (13 September - ed.), on the eve of the great Christian holiday - the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, we learned that unknown persons damaged the roof and cut the cross from the main dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Legnica," the diplomat said.

Photo: Facebook of Vasyl Bodnar

It is noted that the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland urgently sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw appealed to local law enforcement agencies to take all necessary measures to respond and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I appeal to the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Poland to do everything possible to ensure that this and all similar crimes against Ukrainians and Ukrainians reach their logical conclusion - court sentences in accordance with Polish law. I urge my Polish friends and partners to respond to anti-Ukrainian trends in Polish society. We are convinced that for the Polish people, as well as for the Ukrainian people, damage to churches is unacceptable under any circumstances," Bodnar said.

