Enemy struck Kherson with artillery: RMA employees wounded. PHOTO
At noon on 16 September 2025, the Russian military shelled Kherson with artillery.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
As noted, two employees of the Kherson Regional Military Administration who were in a car came under enemy fire.
"The men, aged 27 and 39, sustained contusions, blast and closed head injuries.
The victims were taken to hospital for medical care," the statement said.
