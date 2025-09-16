Day in Kherson region: Kherson and Beryslav districts under attack, casualties reported, including police officer and humanitarian workers among wounded. PHOTOS

In Kherson region, two people were killed and six wounded in Russian attacks, including a police officer and two employees of an international humanitarian organisation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the enemy does not stop shelling the liberated settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River, in particular, Kherson and Beryslav districts. Over the past day, the Russian army fired at residential areas with artillery, mortars and UAVs.

"Kherson, Antonivka, Mykilske, Bilozerka, Darivka, Nadiivka, Sadove, Tomyna Balka, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Honcharne, Kizomys, Beryslav, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Dudchany, Chervonyi Maiak, Urozhaine, Vysoke, Mykhailivka, Khreschenivka were affected by the enemy's attacks," the statement said.

As a result of Russian shelling, two apartment buildings and 17 private houses, an educational institution, a dormitory, a police car, four civilian cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

The Russian military shelled Mykilske with artillery. A 73-year-old local resident, who was in his yard at the time of the attack, was fatally wounded.

"In the evening, at the entrance to Dariivka, the occupiers attacked a vehicle of an international humanitarian organisation from a drone. Two employees of the organisation were injured as a result of the explosives. A 56-year-old woman was seriously injured. She was taken to hospital with a mine-blast injury, eye injury and burns to her face. The 53-year-old man was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, a burn to the face and a neck injury. The vehicle was heavily damaged," law enforcement officials said.









In the afternoon in Bilozerka, the Russian military dropped explosives on a civilian car. The 48-year-old driver was killed. The Russians also fired artillery at the village, damaging four private houses.

Later, the enemy hit a police car with an FPV drone. As a result of the explosion, a 23-year-old police officer sustained concussion and a shrapnel wound to his arm. The vehicle was damaged.