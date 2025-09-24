Enemy attacked Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region: transport infrastructure and enterprise damaged. PHOTO

Yesterday, 23 September 2025, enemy drones attacked a border community in the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region during the day.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the enemy shelling damaged transport infrastructure and one of the enterprises. Dry grass caught fire, but the fire was extinguished.

In total, the enemy carried out 52 attacks during the day, targeting 22 settlements in three districts of the region. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 23 September, the occupiers had hit Chernihiv with drones and attacked a critical infrastructure facility. It later became known that the strike on critical infrastructure in the Chernihiv region had caused power outages in the communities.