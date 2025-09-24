ENG
News Photo Drone attack in Chernihiv region
Enemy attacked Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region: transport infrastructure and enterprise damaged. PHOTO

Chernihiv region after shelling

Yesterday, 23 September 2025, enemy drones attacked a border community in the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region during the day.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the enemy shelling damaged transport infrastructure and one of the enterprises. Dry grass caught fire, but the fire was extinguished.

Чернігівщина після обстрілу
Чернігівщина після обстрілу

In total, the enemy carried out 52 attacks during the day, targeting 22 settlements in three districts of the region. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

