ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9191 visitors online
News Drone attack on Chernihiv
1 191 0

Occupiers strike Chernihiv with drones: critical infrastructure facility attacked

Russians increase the number of attacking UAVs

On the night of 23 September, the Russian occupation army attacked Chernihiv with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

One UAV explosion was recorded within the city limits, followed by another. It has been reported that the Russians attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities with drones.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Read more: Russian drone attack damages transport infrastructure in Chernihiv

Author: 

shoot out (14836) Chernihiv (161) Chernihivska region (234) Chernihivskyy district (51)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 