Occupiers strike Chernihiv with drones: critical infrastructure facility attacked

On the night of 23 September, the Russian occupation army attacked Chernihiv with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

One UAV explosion was recorded within the city limits, followed by another. It has been reported that the Russians attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities with drones.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Read more: Russian drone attack damages transport infrastructure in Chernihiv