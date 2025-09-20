Russian drone attack damages transport infrastructure in Chernihiv

Today, on September 20, in the afternoon, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with drones, damaging the transport infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv CMA Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, two enemy UAVs were recorded falling in the city.

As a result of the fall of the drones, the transport infrastructure was damaged.

Later he informed about another hit on the transport infrastructure.

There were reportedly no casualties.

