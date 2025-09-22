ENG
Sappers neutralised warheads of Shahed shot down in Chernihiv region. PHOTO

Police explosives experts have neutralised the warheads of enemy attack drones shot down by the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Nizhyn and Koriukiv districts of the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Chernihiv regional police.

The police received information that a downed enemy attack UAV had been found in a field near one of the settlements of Nizhyn district. Its warhead did not detonate, so experts of the police explosive service destroyed it by detonating it in compliance with all precautions.

A similar report came from the Koriukiv district, where police officers neutralised another downed enemy drone.

