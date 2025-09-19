Dancing to Russian chanson on Alley of Heroes: in Chernihiv, identities of girls are being established, - National Police. VIDEO
In Chernihiv, girls were dancing to Russian chanson on the Alley of Heroes.
This was reported by the police of Chernihiv region, Censor.NET informs.
The day before, a video appeared on social media showing two girls, probably minors, dancing in front of memorial stands. The recording features a song by a Russian band.
Law enforcement officers have opened an investigation into this fact and are identifying the girls in the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password