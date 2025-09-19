Dancing to Russian chanson on Alley of Heroes: in Chernihiv, identities of girls are being established, - National Police. VIDEO

In Chernihiv, girls were dancing to Russian chanson on the Alley of Heroes.

This was reported by the police of Chernihiv region, Censor.NET informs.

The day before, a video appeared on social media showing two girls, probably minors, dancing in front of memorial stands. The recording features a song by a Russian band.

Law enforcement officers have opened an investigation into this fact and are identifying the girls in the video.

