News Ban on Russian music in Ukraine
Girl sang Russian song on Alley of Remembrance of Fallen Heroes in Pryluky: police launch investigation

Police in the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, have launched an investigation into a video of a girl singing in Russian on the Alley of Memory of the Fallen Ukrainian Military.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the video appeared on social media. It shows a girl performing a Russian song against the backdrop of portraits of the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers of the Pryluky District Police Department have already begun an investigation and are identifying the girl in the video.

