17-year-old girl films dance on graves in Dnipro to Russian song; police file administrative charge

A 17-year-old girl from Dnipro filmed a dance video for social media at a cemetery, performing next to graves while a Russian-language song played in the background.

According to Censor.NET, the Dnipro police press service reported

The incident occurred at a cemetery in the Sobornyi district of Dnipro.

The girl posted the video on TikTok on May 22. In the footage, she is seen dancing near gravestones while a song by a Russian performer — containing lyrics about cannibalism and numerous profanities — plays in the background.

Juvenile police identified the girl as a 17-year-old local resident.

Police conducted a preventive conversation with the underage girl and her mother regarding the inappropriateness of such behavior near burial sites.

An administrative offense report was filed against the girl for petty hooliganism (Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine). She faces a fine ranging from 51 to 119 hryvnias. The final decision will be made by a court.

Following the conversation with police, the girl deleted the video from her TikTok account.

