Tatarov’s alleged relative earns millions from undeclared hotel rooms in Poltava region, - media. PHOTO

"The Poltava Region Centre for Investigative Journalism "MediaDokaz" conducted an investigation into the business success of the wife of the deputy head of the Poltava RMA, Maksym Kalinin, who, according to journalists, may be the cousin of the deputy head of the Presidential Office, Oleh Tatarov.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Nashi Hroshi.

Iryna Kalinina (Tatarova) and Oleh Tatarov

It is about Iryna Kalinina, who in her maidenhood had the surname Tatarova, and, like Yermak's deputy, was born in Novoukrainka, Kirovohrad region. In 2020, she still had this surname and worked as a chief specialist in the Education Department of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration and was married to the deputy head of the same administration, Maksym Kalinin. He comes from law enforcement, just like Oleh Tatarov himself.

Maksym Kalinin

In the same year, Kalinin was appointed deputy head of the Poltava regional administration. Local journalists noticed that in May 2024, Iryna Kalinina became an individual entrepreneur and received UAH 5.81 million in business income at the end of the year. The journalists found out that Iryna Kalinina earned money by renting out hotel rooms, although she officially does not own or lease any.

The story leads to the "Hlukhoman" hotel and restaurant complex in the village of Nyzhni Mlyny near Poltava. The facility includes two hotels (18 rooms each), wooden houses and two water parks with water slides and swimming pools. The cost of accommodation is UAH 2000-3500 per night.

The hotel was built by "Hlukhoman Aquapark" LLC, whose main owner is former law enforcement officer Vladyslav Rudenko. During the Yanukovych era, he was the head of the Organised Crime Control Department of Poltava Region and a member of the regional council from the "Party of Regions". His father is Major General of the SSU, Hryhorii Rudenko

Read more on Censor.NET: Among influential law enforcement officers are 14 Tatarov's countrymen who have long-standing ties with him - media. PHOTO.

The journalists discovered that the Kalinin and Rudenko families have developed a relationship. On the one hand, the wife of the deputy head of the Regional State Administration started doing business in Rudenko's hotel. On the other hand, Kalinin, as a representative of the state, awarded the businessman - he gave him distinctions from the Poltava RMA, in particular, "for his contribution to entrepreneurship".

Vladyslav Rudenko (left) and Maksym Kalinin. Screenshot from the portal of the Poltava RMA

The journalists found an offer agreement on the "Hlukhoman" website, where Iryna Kalinina is listed as a provider of temporary accommodation services in the complex, through renting a room in it. However, to do this, she would have to own or rent rooms, which she does not officially own. Her private entrepreneur contact number coincides with the contacts of LLC "Restaurant Hlukhoman" and LLC "Hotel Aquapark Hlukhoman", as well as with the private entrepreneur Aliona Rudenko, the wife of Vladyslav Rudenko's brother Yurii.





According to Nashi Hroshi's calculations, Kalinina could have earned UAH 5.41 million if she had rented out all the rooms in the hotel for 365 days a year for a 20% commission. And all this during the invasion. That is, with the hotel being 100% occupied, this could be explained by some kind of intermediary activity with the payment of commissions, so as not to suggest legalisation of funds that the businessman paid to the deputy governor's wife for some other services.

Thus, Iryna Kalinina is not the owner/co-founder of the complex or related companies, does not lease land, and yet it is her account that receives funds for the hotel services she allegedly provides. This raises the question of a possible violation of anti-corruption legislation.

Read more news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET!