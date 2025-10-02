Marine drone similar to Ukrainian Magura V5 caught off coast of Turkey. PHOTO
Off the coast of the Turkish city of Trabzon, fishermen discovered an unknown marine vessel that was towed to the shore. The Turkish media identified the vessel as a Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime drone designed for operations against the Russian fleet.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Judicial and Legal Newspaper.
It is noted that the Turkish Coast Guard moved the object to the port of Yoroz due to suspicions that it may contain explosives. A bomb disposal team from Istanbul is to inspect the device.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password