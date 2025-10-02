ENG
News Photo Marine drones of Ukraine sea drones
Marine drone similar to Ukrainian Magura V5 caught off coast of Turkey. PHOTO

Off the coast of the Turkish city of Trabzon, fishermen discovered an unknown marine vessel that was towed to the shore. The Turkish media identified the vessel as a Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime drone designed for operations against the Russian fleet.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Judicial and Legal Newspaper.

Magura sea drone caught in Turkey

Magura sea drones in Turkey

It is noted that the Turkish Coast Guard moved the object to the port of Yoroz due to suspicions that it may contain explosives. A bomb disposal team from Istanbul is to inspect the device.

Read more: MAGURA V5 strike drones hit 16 Russian vessels in year and half

Turkey (600) The Black Sea (379) Sea drone (27)
