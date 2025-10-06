ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11867 visitors online
News Photo Lithuanian Prime Minister Rūgienė arrives in Kyiv
1 170 0

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ruginienė made her first visit to Kyiv. PHOTO

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė arrived in Kyiv
Photo: Inga Ruginienė

The new head of the Lithuanian government, Inga Ruginienė, made her first foreign visit as prime minister - to Ukraine.

She announced this on her X, Censor.NET reports.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Rūginienė arrived in Kyiv
Photo: Inga Ruginienė
Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Rūginienė arrived in Kyiv
Photo: Inga Ruginienė

"There’s nowhere I’d rather be for my first visit than in free and unbreakable Ukraine," the prime minister wrote. She also noted that together with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, she honoured the memory of the fallen defenders.

Other details of the visit have not yet been made public.

Read more news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Author: 

visit (520) Kyyiv (2389) Lithuania (465)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 