Lithuanian Prime Minister Ruginienė made her first visit to Kyiv. PHOTO

The new head of the Lithuanian government, Inga Ruginienė, made her first foreign visit as prime minister - to Ukraine.

She announced this on her X, Censor.NET reports.

"There’s nowhere I’d rather be for my first visit than in free and unbreakable Ukraine," the prime minister wrote. She also noted that together with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, she honoured the memory of the fallen defenders.

Other details of the visit have not yet been made public.

Read more news on Censor.NET Telegram channel