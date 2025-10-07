Drone flew into Novovoronezh NPP as result of Russian EW. PHOTO
A Russian drone crashed into the cooling tower of an operating power unit at Novovoronezh NPP after its own electronic warfare system failed.
This was reported by the Russian media with reference to "Rosenergoatom", Censor.NET informs.
The Russians began to claim that it was the work of Ukraine.
After the collision with the tower evaporative cooling tower of power unit No. 6 of the Novovoronezh NPP, the UAV detonated, leaving a trail.
Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatened "mirror" strikes on Ukrainian NPPs in response to the alleged attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password