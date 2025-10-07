Drone flew into Novovoronezh NPP as result of Russian EW. PHOTO

A Russian drone crashed into the cooling tower of an operating power unit at Novovoronezh NPP after its own electronic warfare system failed.

This was reported by the Russian media with reference to "Rosenergoatom", Censor.NET informs.

The Russians began to claim that it was the work of Ukraine.

After the collision with the tower evaporative cooling tower of power unit No. 6 of the Novovoronezh NPP, the UAV detonated, leaving a trail.

See more: Protective nets against drones have appeared at a secret Russian nuclear test site. SATELLITE IMAGES





Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatened "mirror" strikes on Ukrainian NPPs in response to the alleged attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.