Mykolaiv will have centralised water supply again for first time since 2022. PHOTOS

For the first time since 2022, Mykolaiv has received a centralised supply of fresh water.

This was announced on the telegram channel of the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that after the Russians blew up a key water main, more than half a million residents of Mykolaiv were left without a constant water supply. A new water pipeline was built in a year to give people access to fresh water.

According to Kuleba, this is a highly complex infrastructure project:

▪️A new 136 km pipeline has been fully constructed, consisting of two lines, each 67.9 km long.

▪️Pumping stations are ready.

▪️In August, a test filling of the network was carried out in compliance with all technological standards. Today, fresh water is supplied to consumers.

▪️The system is protected from shelling as much as possible in conditions of large-scale war, with underground cable lines, shelters for personnel, backup generators, and modern equipment.

"I am grateful to Serhii Sukhomlyn (Head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. - Ed.) for his work. It is thanks to the expertise of the Reconstruction Agency that the project cost was reduced by more than UAH 2.5 billion. It amounted to UAH 6.3 billion, which is 25% less than the original estimate. The saved funds will be used for other water supply facilities, including construction of water pipelines for the Myrove and Tomak communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Bolhrad and Suvorov water pipelines in the Odesa region, as well as water pipelines in Lubny in the Poltava regionand Vapniarka in the Vinnytsia region. Their implementation will ensure a stable water supply for more than 180,000 people," the Vice Prime Minister said.

