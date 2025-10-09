ENG
Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Consequences of shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: business, house, garage, and farm building were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 8 October, the Russian army struck more than three dozen times in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

They fired artillery and FPV drones at Nikopol, Marhanets, villages of the Myrove and Pokrovsk district, Censor.NET reports.

The police processed more than 60 reports of shelling. Investigative teams were sent to the sites. During the inspection of the affected areas, investigators seized material evidence and documented damage to the territory and buildings of the enterprise, a private house, a garage, and an outbuilding that burned to the ground.

Private houses were destroyed and damaged as a result of the UAV attack on the Mezhova and Pokrovsk district in the Synelnykove district.

