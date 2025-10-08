Russians’ goal is not administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast; they plan to advance further into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, - 37th SMIB. VIDEO

The fighting has reached Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukrainian defenders are already defending the region, in particular in the Mezhivska and Novopavlivska communities.

This is stated in a story by Ukrainian Witness, Censor.NET reports.

Journalists talked to the military of the 505th Battalion and the 37th Marine Brigade.

DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had advanced one kilometre near the village of Dachne, 300 metres near Filiia and 400 metres near Ivanivka, which are located near the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region. It has been officially confirmed that fighting is taking place in two communities in the region - Mezhivska and Novopavlivska.

Watch more: War in October | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

What is known about the fighting?

Andrii, the chief of staff of the 505th battalion, confirmed that the Russians are moving in small groups. The enemy is trying to reach the administrative border to accumulate manpower, weapons and military equipment and move in different directions - deep into Dnipropetrovsk region, to Zaporizhzhia and Pokrovsk.

"They are not using any equipment at all," he said.

According to the defenders, the soldiers are holding the defence along the right bank of the Vovcha River, which plays the role of a cut-off line, as it is more difficult for the Russians to advance beyond the front line.

The captured Russians said that the main task of the Russian troops is to concentrate in the Filiia forest and move inland, as it is more difficult to fight in wooded areas.

"It is extremely important for the enemy to come to Novopavlivka ... because it is a direct road to Mezhova. Mezhova is Pokrovsk, a closed ring," explained the Chief of Staff. Occupiers cross the river exclusively in military uniforms, without ammunition, using ordinary ropes and garbage to increase buoyancy.

The Ukrainian defenders said that the ruscists are suffering heavy losses and have already had to replace several units in this area.

Read more: Russian forces enter village of Oleksiivka in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState. MAP

The river gives an advantage in deterrence

Ivan, the head of the unmanned systems group of the 505th Battalion, said that the river as a natural barrier gives Ukrainian forces a certain advantage in deterring the enemy.

Many of the invaders are destroyed while crossing the river.

According to Ivan, the Russians' goal is to go further.

"I think it's no longer about the administrative border. They are just trying to move forward as far as they can. As we see the situation a little bit below us - from the Zaporizhzhia direction - they are just moving forward. They have already crossed the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region. So I don't know if I need to say that their mission is to reach the administrative border only. I think the task is to go further," he added.

Read more on our Telegram channel