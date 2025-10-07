Russian forces enter village of Oleksiivka in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops, using fog as cover, have entered the village of Oleksiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, located north of Verbove.

The analytical project DeepState reported this, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that over the past two days, several Russian groups entered the village from the east, driving light armored vehicles (LAVs) past power lines.

Analysts added that three soldiers from the group visible in the photo were eliminated.

DeepState also noted that the Russian army is taking advantage of the weather conditions and actively looking for gaps to infiltrate Ukrainian defenses.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - DeepState. MAPS