Enemy has advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders have advanced near three settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy is also advancing in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia region), Olhivske (Zaporizhzhia region), Vyshneve (Zaporizhzhia region) and Ternove (Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement said.

map
Photo: DeepState
map
Photo: DeepState
map
Photo: DeepState

