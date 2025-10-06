5 719 11
Enemy has advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - DeepState. MAPS
Russian invaders have advanced near three settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy is also advancing in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia region), Olhivske (Zaporizhzhia region), Vyshneve (Zaporizhzhia region) and Ternove (Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password