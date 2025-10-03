Occupiers have advanced in Polohy and Kramatorsk districts - DeepState. MAP

Photo: DeepState

The enemy advanced near Verbove and Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia), as well as near Bila Hora and Shandryholove (Donetsk region).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

"The enemy advanced near Novoivanivka (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region), Verbove (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region), Bila Hora (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Shandryholove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report said.

