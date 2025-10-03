ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10514 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
3 463 5

Occupiers have advanced in Polohy and Kramatorsk districts - DeepState. MAP

Situation on the front line - DeepState maps
Photo: DeepState

The enemy advanced near Verbove and Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia), as well as near Bila Hora and Shandryholove (Donetsk region).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

"The enemy advanced near Novoivanivka (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region), Verbove (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region), Bila Hora (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Shandryholove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report said.

See more: Ruscists occupy Olhivske in Zaporizhzhia region and Berezove and Kalynivske in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState. MAPS

MAPS DeepState
Photo: DeepState
MAPS DeepState
Photo: DeepState
MAPS DeepState
Photo: DeepState
MAPS DeepState
Photo: DeepState

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1519) Donetsk region (4586) Kramatorskyy district (603) Polohivskyy district (122) Shandryholove (8) Verbove (1) Bila Hora (3) Novoivanivka (17) DeepState (268)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 