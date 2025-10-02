Ruscists occupy Olhivske in Zaporizhzhia region and Berezove and Kalynivske in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupiers have captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Olhivske (Zaporizhzhia region), Berezove (Dnipropetrovsk region), and Kalynivske (Dnipropetrovsk region), and has also advanced near Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia region) and Vorone (Dnipropetrovsk region)," the report said.
