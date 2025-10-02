Defence Forces cleared Nove Shakhove and repelled enemy near Nykanorivka and Zolotyi Kolodiaz. Occupiers advanced in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState. MAPS

Ukrainian defence forces have cleared Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka and Zolotyi Kolodiaz in Donetsk region. The enemy is advancing in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have cleared Nove Shakhove (Donetsk region) and pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka (Donetsk region) and Zolotyi Kolodiaz (Donetsk region). The enemy advanced near Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia region) and in Poltavka (Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.

Read more on our Telegram channel!

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Earlier, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Defence Forces had cut through the enemy's "Dobropillia salient". Control over another 2.2 km² of territory has been regained.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Novoivanivka, Ternove and Stepove, - DeepState. MAP