Russian troops have advanced near Novoivanivka, Ternove and Stepove, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing near three settlements, two of which are in the Synelnykivka district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka (a village in the Huliaipillia urban community of the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region), Ternove (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region) and Stepove (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement said.

