Russian troops advanced in Zvirove, Verbove, near Novoivanivka and Berezove, - DeepState. MAP

Novoivanivka map

Russian troops are advancing in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Zvirove (a village in the Pokrovsk urban community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Verbove (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region), near Novoivanivka (a village in the Huliaipillia urban community of the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region) and Berezove (a village in the Velykomykhailivska rural community of the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement reads.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had advanced near Novoivanivka, Kalynivske and Udachne.

