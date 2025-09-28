2 358 15
Russian troops advanced near Novoivanivka, Kalynivske, and Udachne - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka (a village of the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region), Kalynivske (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropropetrovsk region), and Udachne (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region)," the statement reads.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had advanced in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
