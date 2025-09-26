Enemy advances in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have gained ground in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Yampil (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Berezove (Dnipropetrovsk region), Kalynivske (Dnipropetrovsk region), Olhivske (Zaporizhzhia region) and Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report said.

