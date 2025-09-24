ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10017 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
2 446 12

Enemy has occupied Novomykolaivka and Novoivanivka and is advancing near three settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState. MAP

Novoivanivka map

Russian troops have occupied two villages and are making advances in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Novomykolayivka (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region) and Novoivanivka (a village in the the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region), and has advanced near Kalynivske (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipro region), Ternove (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), and Novoivanivka," the statement said.

See more: Сonsequences of Russian Federation’s night strikes on Zaporizhzhia: high-rise building and houses damaged. PHOTO

Novomykolaivka map
Novomykolaivka

Novoivanivka map
Novoivanivka

Kalinivske map
Kalynivske

Ternove map
Ternove

Novoivanivka map
Novoivanivka

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1494) Dnipropetrovska region (1741) Synelnykivskyy district (207) Polohivskyy district (113) Kalynivske (1) Novomykolayivka (1) Novoivanivka (10)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 