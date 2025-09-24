2 446 12
Enemy has occupied Novomykolaivka and Novoivanivka and is advancing near three settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have occupied two villages and are making advances in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Novomykolayivka (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region) and Novoivanivka (a village in the the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region), and has advanced near Kalynivske (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipro region), Ternove (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), and Novoivanivka," the statement said.
