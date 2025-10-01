Defense Forces cut enemy "Dobropillia salient". Control over another 2.2 km² of territory has been restored – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi made another visit to the Dobropillia direction, where Ukraine’s counteroffensive operation is ongoing.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"Our Defense Forces have cut through the so-called ‘Dobropillia salient’ and are doing everything possible to inflict maximum losses on the Russian occupiers.

Over the past 24 hours, we regained control of another 2.2 sq km of Ukrainian territory. We also conducted search-and-strike operations to destroy the enemy across 3 sq km in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region," he said.

On certain axes, Ukrainian assault units gained ground by 100 to 1,400 meters.

Fighting on this axis resulted in 52 Russian occupiers killed, with total enemy casualties for the day at 80 personnel.

In total since the start of the counteroffensive in the Pokrovsk district, 177.8 sq km have been liberated, and 198.9 sq km have been cleared of enemy sabotage groups, Syrskyi said.

As of the morning of October 1, total Russian losses in the Dobropillia direction stood at about 3,320 personnel, including 1,864 killed.

The Russian forces have also lost 971 pieces of weaponry and military equipment, including 14 tanks, 38 armoured fighting vehicles, 202 artillery systems, 5 MLRS, 453 vehicles, 61 motorcycles and quad bikes, 1 unit of special equipment, and 197 UAVs.

"During the trip I also held a working meeting with the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration. We discussed issues related to sustaining combat operations and the defense of the region’s settlements, as well as anti-drone equipment for road infrastructure," the Commander-in-Chief added.

