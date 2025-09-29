Defence forces liberated 175 square kilometres in the Dobropillia direction, with some enemy units surrounded, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited units operating on the main fronts, in particular in the Dobropillia direction.

As noted, Syrskyi held a meeting with the commanders of units and subunits involved in the counteroffensive operation.

"Thanks to the well-planned and bold actions of our troops, some of the enemy's units were surrounded.

The total losses of the occupiers in the Dobropillia direction amount to 3,185 people, of which 1,769 are irretrievable," the report says.

It is also noted that the invaders lost 969 units of weapons and military equipment.

"During the counteroffensive operation, the area of liberated territory currently stands at about 175 square kilometers. In addition, almost 195 square kilometers have been cleared of sabotage groups," the commander-in-chief specified.

Taking into account the reports of local commanders, Syrskyi set tasks and gave the necessary instructions to increase the effectiveness of fire damage to the enemy, in particular at long distances; neutralize enemy sabotage groups in specific areas; and improve the quality of interaction between units.

He also made the necessary decisions to fully support the units and subunits participating in combat operations, taking into account the deterioration of weather conditions.

