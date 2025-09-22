Ukrainian troops advancing in Dobropillia direction, regaining control over 1.3 square kilometres over past day, - Syrskyi

Ukrainian defence forces are advancing in the Dobropillia direction.

This was reported on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, control over 1.3 km² has been restored, and the enemy has been searched for and destroyed in an area of 2.1 km² in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. Assault units advanced from 200 m to 2.5 km in certain directions.

During the fighting, 43 occupiers were killed, with total enemy losses amounting to 65 people. Eleven pieces of military equipment were also destroyed (4 artillery systems, 6 UAVs, and 1 motorcycle)," the report said.

As of 22 September 2025, the Defence Forces had de-occupied 164.5 km². At the same time, 180.8 km² had been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Control over seven settlements has been restored, and nine have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The total losses of Russian occupiers in the Dobropillia direction amount to 2,696 people, of which 1,492 are irretrievable. The replenishment of the "exchange fund" for the return of Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity is ongoing.

The occupiers also lost 856 units of weapons and military equipment. These include: 12 tanks, 38 armoured combat vehicles, 175 artillery systems, 5 MLRS, 441 vehicles, 58 motorcycles and quad bikes, 1 piece of special equipment, and 173 UAVs," Syrskyi added.

