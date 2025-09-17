More than 305,000 occupiers have been neutralised since beginning of year, - Syrskyi. VIDEO
Since the beginning of the year, the Defence Forces have neutralised 305,630 Russian soldiers.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
"At the same time, we are also destroying enemy logistics: in 2025, 29,095 units of automotive equipment have already been hit," the commander-in-chief added.
