Since the beginning of the year, the Defence Forces have neutralised 305,630 Russian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"At the same time, we are also destroying enemy logistics: in 2025, 29,095 units of automotive equipment have already been hit," the commander-in-chief added.

