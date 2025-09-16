92nd SAB wipes out occupiers on Pokrovsk axis. VIDEO

Russian troops are being eliminated in the Pokrovsk direction. According to Censor.NET, the occupiers continue "meat assaults," but drone operators from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko are methodically thwarting every attempt to break through to Ukrainian positions.

A video posted by the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade on social media shows a series of pinpoint strikes on enemy positions. Ukrainian UAVs carried out around ten aimed drops, hitting the enemy’s assault groups.

Watch more: Soldiers of 45th Separate Artillery Brigade eliminated more than ten occupiers on motorcycles and quad bikes. VIDEO