Armed Forces of Ukraine advance up to 7 km into enemy defenses on Dobropillia axis – Syrskyi

Ukrainian defenders have advanced up to seven kilometers on the Dobropillia axis in Donetsk region.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"The operation of Ukraine’s Defense Forces continues in Donetsk region, on the Dobropillia axis. Our troops have advanced three to seven kilometers deep into the enemy’s defenses. Control has been restored over seven settlements, and nine more have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," he noted.

In total, 160 square kilometers have been liberated during the operation, with another 171 square kilometers cleared of enemy reconnaissance units.

According to Syrskyi, Russian manpower losses during this period amounted to 2,456, including 1,322 killed.

The "exchange pool" for the return of Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity has also been significantly replenished.

Enemy losses in weapons and equipment totaled 817 units, including: 12 tanks, 37 armored combat vehicles, 162 artillery systems, five multiple rocket launchers, 382 vehicles, 58 motorcycles, one piece of special equipment, and 160 UAVs.

