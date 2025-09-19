Russian propagandists trying to shift blame for deaths of 25 people in Yarova onto Ukraine, - CCD. PHOTO

Russian propagandists are trying to absolve themselves of responsibility for the attack on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region. Kremlin-controlled media outlets are spreading a staged video with a woman who claims that the attack on the village was a "provocation by Kyiv" - she was allegedly told that it was "artillery fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Centre for Countering Disinformation.

The video, which is typical for propagandists, contains no evidence - only emotional statements and references to other people's words, which is a typical manipulation. Russia systematically uses civilians to create fake "testimonies" under pressure from the occupation structures. This is a standard reflection tactic - to accuse Ukraine of its own crimes," the CCD reports.

It has been officially established that on 9 September, Russian troops struck the village of Yarova in the Lyman community of Donetsk Oblast with two KAB-250 guided aerial bombs. At the time of the attack, local residents, mostly pensioners, were queuing outside the "Ukrposhta" mobile post office. Twenty-five people were killed and 18 others were injured.

Watch more: New footage from Yarova: destroyed infrastructure and scattered personal belongings. VIDEO